Police crackdown in Carenage nets 26 suspects

A police crackdown in Carenarge nets 26 suspects.
Via a statement the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says those detained are wanted in connection with shooting, possession of firearms, narcotic possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The TTPS says 7 out of the 26 persons arrested, have already been charged and they are expected to appear in court later this week.
The group was detained during a joint police and army exercise over the weekend.
Western division officers, along with members of the Guard and Emergency Branch, Canine Unit, Air Support Unit and the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force, carried out the intense 3-day operation.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
