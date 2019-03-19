More disruptions possible in the local court system today

There could be more disruptions in the local court system today.

Yesterday there was industrial action, sanctioned the Public Services Association.

Judicial staff members heeded the call of their union and stayed away from work.

The action badly affected the operations of courts in several parts of the country.

PSA President, Watson Duke yesterday said his call of last week for his members to take a holiday for justice, has been effective.

He said it could happen again today.

Mr. Duke wants to be given the opportunity to meet with officials of the judiciary for talks on the current restructuring process.

He and his union are insisting jobs are at stake because of this process.

Mr. Duke said the judiciary wants to terminate all staff that are without tenure and without permanency.

The Port of Spain Magistrates Courts, the courts in Arima and San Fernando were affected by the action taken.