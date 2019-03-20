I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

18 Year Old Found Hanging In Wallerfield

Posted on March 20, 2019 by newscenter5

BodyFoundA suspected suicide in Wallerfield. Dead is Solomon Charles.

Reports say, the 18 year old was found hanging from a rafter at his Demerara road home last night.

Newscenter 5 understands, at around 9:20 a female relative discovered Mr Charles with a multi-coloured bed sheet wrapped around his neck, hanging from the ceiling.

He was already dead. The police were contacted.

Investigations are continuing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *