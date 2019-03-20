18 Year Old Found Hanging In Wallerfield

A suspected suicide in Wallerfield. Dead is Solomon Charles.

Reports say, the 18 year old was found hanging from a rafter at his Demerara road home last night.

Newscenter 5 understands, at around 9:20 a female relative discovered Mr Charles with a multi-coloured bed sheet wrapped around his neck, hanging from the ceiling.

He was already dead. The police were contacted.

Investigations are continuing.