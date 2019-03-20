Police Officer Detained over Hit & Run Accident that Killed Arima Woman

A member of the Trinidad & Tobago Police Service has been detained for questioning in connection with the accident that claimed the life of Shervonne Medina.

The tragedy occurred in Diego Martin. Reports say 46 year old Miz Medina was walking on the pavement when he was hit by a vehicle, said to be driven by the officer.

Video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Miz Medina is seen walking on the pavement, when she is hit by a speeding vehicle.

The car ran over Miz Medina. Eyewitnesses say the vehicle never stopped.

Police are probing the matter.