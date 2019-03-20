I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

T&T Left Out Of Caribbean Leaders Meeting With U.S President Trump

Posted on March 20, 2019 by newscenter5
Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley

Five leaders from the Caribbean will meet with U.S president Donald Trump in Florida.

The meeting on Friday will deal with issues of security and investments, but they are expected to be overshadowed by the situation taking place in Venezuela.

However, the select group scheduled to be at the talks is raising some eyebrows in the region.

Trinidad and Tobago is not invited.

Newscenter 5’s Nicole Romany reports.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *