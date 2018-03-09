Senior Counsel Martin Daly describes approval of Chief Justice sabbatical as offensive and obscene

Senior Counsel Martin Daly describes as offensive and obscene the approval of a sabbatical for the Chief Justice.

Justice Ivor Archie will go on six months sabbatical leave starting on Sunday, in the midst of his current battle with the Law Association over public allegations of misconduct against him.

Mr. Daly says President Anthony Carmona’s decision to grant Justice Ivor Archie a six-month sabbatical in the United States is questionable.

According to Mr. Daly sabbatical leave is not yet policy, and cannot be treated as such.

President Carmona, with two weeks left in office, approved the leave last month after receiving the request of the Chief Justice last November.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday, Mr. Daly said the controversy surrounding the Chief Justice and this latest development couldn’t now escape the government.

industrial Court President, Deborah Thomas-Felix has denied being a sponsor or collaborator for the research Chief Justice Archie will be pursuing while on his sabbatical.

On Wednesday Justice Thomas-Felix said she was surprised that her name was listed as a supervisor.

Yesterday on the morning show on i95.5fm Mr. Daly said there appears to be misrepresentation and this is not good for the judiciary, the Chief Justice or the President.

Mr. Daly also believes the appeal filed by the Law Association which wants to continue investigations leveled against the Chief Justice, must be carefully approached.

The Law Association filed an appeal on Wednesday of Justice Nadia Kangaloo’s ruling which blocks it from continuing its probe into the Chief Justice.

The association has listed nine grounds for the appeal.