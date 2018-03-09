St. Lucia’s House Speaker, Leonne Theodore-John announces resignation

Speaker of the House Leonne Theodore-John has announced her resignation from the post.
The outgoing House Speaker made the disclosure to reporters on the sidelines of a locally broadcast demonstration yesterday.
Mrs. Theodore-John has confirmed her new role as the Minister Counsellor to the Saint Lucia High Commission in the United Kingdom.
Talk of the departure of the speaker first surfaced in 2017 following her disciplined approach to house affairs – which saw her chastising members of both sides of the house, including the Prime Minister.
The speculation surrounding the House Speaker intensified in the past months but was downplayed by the Prime Minister, Allen Chastenet.
