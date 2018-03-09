Education Minister’s instructions to primary school principals to secure their school gates not sitting well with them

The Education Minister, issues instructions to primary school principals telling them to secure their schools gates.

But, this is not sitting well with the principals.

Minister Anthony Garcia recently issued new guidelines for primary and secondary schools and called on principals to take responsibility for the surveillance of entry and exit points and screening of all visitors with the assistance of security guards.

Yesterday, the National Primary Schools Principals Association Cogland Griffith said the Minister is fully aware of the responsibilities of principals and manning gates is not one.

Mr. Griffith further questioned if the Ministry was now going to outfit principals with batons and bulletproof vests.

But Mr. Griffith believes security arrangements need to be tailored to fit each school and the area in which it is located.

He pointed out that different security arrangements would be needed in each case.

Minister Garcia’s statements followed the attack and robbery of a teacher at Jordan Hill Primary School in San Fernando.