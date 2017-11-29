I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Senator calls for investigation into “roti” police

Posted on November 29, 2017 by newscenter5

downloadOne Opposition Senator is calling for an investigation into what he describes as “roti” police stationed at a business place on the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

 

In the Senate yesterday Gerald Ramdeen said four police officers have been sitting outside the Highway Roti Shop near Freeport chasing people away.

 

Senator Ramdeen said the action of the officers is because of a personal vendetta a Deputy Commissioner of Police has with the owner of the shop.

 

Senator Ramdeen was speaking during debate on the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Amendment Bill, 2017.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *