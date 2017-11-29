2 lawyers charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking

Two lawyers have been charged with the possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

They were arrested after being stopped in a road-block on Sunday night.

During a search, they were allegedly found with a marijuana cigarette and a bag containing marijuana.

Attorneys Jason Jackson and Cathy Ann Campaign appeared in court on Monday.

They were not called upon to plead to the indictable offences.

Both were granted bail of $10,000 each.

36-year-old Mr. Jackson, and 38-year-old Ms. Campaign, were arrested by members of the Eastern Division Task Force near Mayaro Junction around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday.



Police claim that during a search, they found the “unusually large” cigarette.