Police searching for Himilton Small who escaped while taken to Arima Court

Police are now searching for Himilton Small who escaped legal custody while being taken to the Arima Magistrates Court.
Reports say at around 8 o’clock yesterday morning Mr. Small slipped through a small space in the court’s driveway, climbed a wall and made his escape.
He was being escorted to the holding cells of the court.
It is believed he changed his clothes and was able to blend in with the crowd outside the court.
Reports say after his escape the murder accused went to visit his son in Arima but left without seeing the child.
It is also being reported that Mr. Small stole a car belonging to a neighbour of his child’s mother.
The car was later found at Cleaver Woods D’abadie.
Up to late last evening Mr. Small was still on the run.
Mr. Small was expected to be committed to stand trial for murder yesterday.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.