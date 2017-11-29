Prisons Commissioner; dont blame us, blame police for Vicky’s disappearance

The Prison Service is pointing fingers at the police as investigations continue into the disappearance of business woman Vicky Boodram.

In a statement Prisons Commissioner Gerald Wilson says Miz Boodram who is facing a number of fraud charges was taken from the women’s prison in arouca at around 5:15pm on Monday

Commissioner Wilson identified the officers as WPC Navarro and PC Sylvester.

He says Miz Boodram was legitimately handed over to the officers after they presented a court note from the Tunapuna Magistrate Court, ordering her appearance.

Mr Wilson says while the practice is infrequent, it is not illegal, as the prisons merely house remanded inmates for the courts.

The prison commissioner says all protocols and procedure were followed by prison officers, upon receipt of documents from officers Sylvester and Navarro and Miz Boodram was released into their care, as a police habeas.

He says the prison service is working in conjunction with the police service on this matter.