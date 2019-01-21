I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Security forces fire tear gas at protest demonstrators in Sudan

Posted on January 21, 2019 by newscenter5

e00599f5ba2140ff9186508ab19c3967_18Security forces have fired tear gas at demonstrators in Sudan, as protests against President Omar al-Bashir enter their second month.

 

President Bashir on Sunday reiterated claims that foreign “agents” and Darfur region rebels are fueling dissent.

 

Officials say 26 people have died in the protests, but rights groups say more than 40 have been killed.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *