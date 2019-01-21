I955 FM


54-year-old Bernadette Leah-Lynch reported missing in east Trinidad

Posted on January 21, 2019 by newscenter5

missing-703x422A 54-year-old woman is reported missing in the east.

 

She is Bernadette Leah-Lynch.

 

Police say she was last seen leaving her home at Almond Boulevard, Carib Gardens, Arima last week Thursday.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Lynch is asked to contact the nearest police station.

