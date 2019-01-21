Bourse Security Ltd reviews 2018 performance of fixed income markets

Bourse Security Ltd. reviews the 2018 performance of both local and international fixed income markets.
It says while activity in the Local Bond Market remained subdued last year, 2018 proved to be quite a challenging year for investors holdings US dollar bonds.
It says the TT treasury yield curve trended upward in 2018, with the yields on both short-term and long-term TT dollar government bonds increasing.
The 1-year TT dollar government bond yield increased from 2.72 per cent in December 2017 to 2.75 per cent in December 2018.
