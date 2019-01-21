AG wants wide range approach to public consultation on marijuana

The Attorney General Faris al Rawi wants a multifaceted wide range approach to public consultation on marijuana.
He notes that the call for the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes is an alternative to opioids.
AG Faris al Rawi says while there are persons for and against decriminalisation of the substance, the views of all persons must be taken into account.
Speaking on the Eye on Dependency program on i95.5fm yesterday Mr. Al Rawi said every citizen must be given an opportunity to contribute to debate.
The Attorney General also said the use of cannabis for spiritual purposes are also up for consideration.
Meanwhile former Independent Senator Nikoli Edwards is not so convinced consultation is the way to go.
On the Eye on Dependency program yesterday Mr. Edwards called for immediate legalization.
The Office of the Attorney General is to host a series of public consultations on the issue of decriminalisation of marijuana beginning this Wednesday at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA).
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.