Sections of the Drag Mall in Port of Spain damaged by fire

not actual pic of blaze

An early morning fire partially destroys sections of the Drag Mall in Port of Spain.

The incident took place on Frederick Street around 1am this morning.

Newscenter 5 understands workers at the mall noticed smoke coming from one of the stalls and then was fire.

The fire services and police were contacted.

Tenders from the Wrightson Road headquarters arrived in minutes and found the structure well alight.

Fire officers extinguished the blaze and investigations are now underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

Back in 2018 another fire also destroyed sections of the mall leaving business owners with millions of dollars in loss.