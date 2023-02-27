Chief Secretary Farley Augustine points fingers at a sitting Government Minister

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Allegations against a sitting Government Minister from the Tobago House of Assembly.

Contributing to debate on a Motion of No Confidence against his Secretary of Infrastructure, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine points fingers at the Minister of Youth Development and National Service, Foster Cummings.

According to the Chief Secretary, Minister Cummings was the beneficiary of lucrative contracts under the previous PNM administration in the THA.

However he says the taxpayer never got value for money.

Mr. Augustine who is also the Finance Secretary said the PNM was making heavy weather of his administration’s awarding of contracts to contractors from south Trinidad when the same thing was done under the PNM.

He added contractors fingered in the much talked about audit report have not been black listed and were still receiving contracts from the Assembly.

On another matter the Chief Secretary revealed that the Auditor General is auditing the first fiscal year of his administration.