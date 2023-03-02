Relatives of fisherman Rishi Kemchand want the remains of their loved one

A call from the family for the authorities to say when the body of fisherman Rishi Kemchand will be brought home.

Kavita Kemchand says days after the family positively identified her brother’s corpse they remain without closure.

Last month 54-year-old Heeralal ‘Linus’ Kooblal, 38-year-old Rishi Khemchand, 40-year-old Andy ‘Tallman’ George, and the boat’s captain, George Joti left Grand Lagoon Village, Mayaro on an expedition.

Mr. Kemchand’s body was found in Venezuela and his sister says to this day it remains there.

She is calling for answers, as the family needs closure.

The decomposing body was found tangled in the thick underbrush of the Cocuina Mangroves in northern Venezuela.