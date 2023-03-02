I955 FM


Arima, a no loitering zone for students

Posted on March 2, 2023 by admin
Head of the Northern Division Sr. Supt. Kerwin Francis

Police officers in Arima tell parents if your child is found loitering after school there will be a price to pay. 

The warning comes from Head of the Northern Division Sr. Supt. Kerwin Francis.  

Supt. Francis says an unhealthy culture is trending among students and he is prepared to stop it.

In addition Sr. Supt. Francis tells of his intention to take a firm stand with any minor who disobeys his officers. 

Supt. Francis tells Newscenter 5 the police presence will be increased from today.  

