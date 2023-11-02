SCOTIABANK ATM ROBBED IN CUREPE…

Bandits steal cash from the Scotiabank ATM in Curepe.

Four trays of cash were stolen on Tuesday night.

It is said, an alarm went off at around 8:03pm at the space located near the priority bus route in Curepe.

When security guards rushed to the scene, they saw the door to the service area open.

The vault to the machine was also open and the trays of cash were missing.

The actual sum of money taken has not yet been revealed.

According to the report CCTV camera footage showed three men, leaving the ATM carrying bags.

The men entered a vehicle and sped off.

In July, this year five trays of cash were taken at the Scotiabank ATM at SS Erin road in penal.

Officials said, the machine was secured at around midday.

Later an alarm was triggered, and security officers realized the keypad to the first ATM had been tampered with.

The bandits are believed to have used two keys during the theft.