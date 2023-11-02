KEITH SCOTLAND SAYS, THE BAIL ACT NEEDS TO CHANGE…

Attorney at law and government Member of Parliament, Keith Scotland says, he personally believes the bail act needs to change.

He insisting it is his view, and will not say if his government is heading in that direction.

The Port of Spain south MP said, yesterday a revisit of the bail for murder law should be considered.

Mr. Scotland’s view comes after the murder of Nester “pappi” Sammy in Diego Martin last Sunday.

He was 33 years old and was on bail for possession of firearms and ammunition.

He was also on bail for murder.

Mr. Scotland was on the morning show on i95.5fm yesterday.

He insisted tampering with bail access is a sensitive issue and the approach has to be carefully crafted.

Mr. Sammy was one of eight people who were killed, within 24 hours last Sunday and Monday afternoon.