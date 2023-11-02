NEW EQUIPMENT FOR IMMIGRATION OFFICERS…

Immigration officers get new equipment, which will allow them to quicker detect falsified passports, and forgeries of other forms of identification and documents.

This from the Ministry of National Security, which says, it received 25 electronic handheld magnifiers donated by German Federal Police.

The ministry says, the equipment will assist officers at the immigration forensic document examination laboratory.

In receiving the devices, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Ms. Nataki Atiba-Dilchan said, the technology would enhance the work of frontline immigration officers.

Consul at the embassy of the federal republic of Germany in Trinidad and Tobago, Ms. Monika Noy said, the donation formed part of the Global Cooperation Programme of the German Federal Police, and serves as an example of the good cooperation between the organization and the Trinidad and Tobago immigration division.