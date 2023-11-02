CARLIBAY FISHERMEN UNDER ATTACK BY PIRATES…THE MP IS CONCERNED…

There is said, to be an increase in piracy incidents in the waters off Carli Bay, and the Minister of National Security is being told to do something about it.

This is according to the Member of Parliament for Couva North Ravi Ratiram who says, fisher folk are the ones being targeted and are under constant attack.

MP Ratiram explains, that gunmen are threatening and preventing fisher folk from plying their trade.

The Member of Parliament could not confirm, if the bandits are local but describes the situation as frightening.

He says, reports have been made to police.

Mr Ratiram is calling on the Minister of National Security to intervene.

He says, a radar system to monitor the seas is important.

On Tuesday Carlibay fisher folk took to the streets, over the issue.

Mr Ratiram says, he stands in solidarity with them and calls on the government to heed the urgent plea, for enhanced security measures in the gulf.