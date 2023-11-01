I955 FM


RAFAH CROSSING FROM GAZA TO EGYPT REOPENS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ISRAEL SIEGE…

Posted on November 1, 2023

The Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt has opened for the first time since Israel’s siege began more than three weeks ago.

At least 20 Palestinian patients, and 110 dual nationals, have left Gaza so far.

It’s thought 88 injured Palestinians and around 500 foreign nationals will be allowed out in the first phase.

Civilians have not been able to leave Gaza since Israel’s siege began on 7 October.

