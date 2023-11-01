FLAWED PROCESS AT STATE AGENCY BEING BLAMED FOR SIEZURE OF UNREGISTERED DRUGS…

The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association agrees with the Prime Minister, that crime is a public health issue.

However, TTRN President Idi Stewart says, while he is pleased at Dr. Keith Rowley’s recognition of same, Trinidad and Tobago is lagging in this regard.

Mr. Stewart supports the move to call out Defence Force Reserves, but believes it is not enough.

Outlining the causes of crime from a public health perspective, Mr. Stewart lists some risk factors among the younger generation.

Also commenting is general secretary of the TTRN Corey Dillon.

Mr. Dillon notes health care professionals are strategically positioned, and this can statistically benefit the crime fight.

Mr. Dillon added that nurses should be viewed as a stakeholder when seeking solutions to treat with the crime scourge.

Both men were speaking on the connections with Cameron program on i95.5fm yesterday.