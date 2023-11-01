I955 FM


NONE-AVAILABILITY OF CRITICAL MEDICINES IN THE COUNTRY…

Posted on November 1, 2023

There is some anxiety over the none-availability of critical medicines in the country. 

The situation is being blamed on the flawed registration process at the division of food and drugs.

Immediate past President of the Pharmacy Board Andrew Rahaman, makes the assertion following the seizure of ten million dollars in unregistered pharmaceuticals in Trincity.

Mr. Rahaman is of the view that the genesis of the situation lies with food and drugs, and citizens are now being affected.

He explains, why the shipment of medicine in Trincity may have been undocumented.

Mr. Rahaman is currently locked in a legal battle after being removed as pharmacy board president earlier this year.

