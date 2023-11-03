MSJ SAYS PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CRIME WAS MEANINGLESS WITHOUT AN ACTION PLAN…

The Prime Minister’s statement on crime is said to be hollow and futile.

On Tuesday Dr. Rowley denounced the continuing crime spree, and vowed to hunt down and apprehend the perpetrators.

In his statement, the Prime Minister said, violent crime had gone from being concerning to ridiculous.

However, political leader of the movement for social justice, David Abdulah labels the situation as frightening, and pours cold water on the Prime Minister’s stance.

Speaking with News Centre Five yesterday, Mr. Abdulah said, in the absence of plans the statement amounts to no more than talk.

In his statement the Prime Minister promised that the state will redouble its efforts to combat violent crime.

He also said, it will not be tolerated.