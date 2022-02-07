School resumes for Standard 5 and Forms 1 to 3

Thousands of students are returning to the physical classrooms today.

Forms 1 to 3 students will return this morning and so too Standard 5 pupils from the primary school system.

On Facebook yesterday Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby Dolly said everything has been done to ensure children are safe.

Last Saturday the Education Minister and her government could give no guarantee that children will be free from contracting the coronavirus while at school.

Nevertheless Minister Gadsby Dolly said every step would be taken to manage such situations if and when they occur.

She said when the thousands of students return to their classrooms, many for the first time, contracting the virus will be a worry for parents and guardians.

The Minister said several measures are in place to minimise crowding, among them rotation schedules.

Children will not be at school every day.

These children have been away from school because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Minister Gadsby Dolly said this has not been good for them.

At a virtual political meeting of her Peoples National Movement, Minister Gadsby Dolly read statistics, which show poor academic performances over the last 2 years.

The Minister said these numbers must be worrying so the children must get back to what works and what gives them a better chance.