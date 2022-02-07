Body of man found off Macqueripe

The body of a man is found 500 feet in the sea off Macqueripe.

Reports say officers of the Air Support Unit of the TTPS and the Air Guard made the find at around 8.30 last Saturday morning.

Newscenter 5 understands the officers, led by Insp. Rampallard, used drones to canvas the area and they spotted the body in the waters and with the assistance of a nearby fishing vessel, they were able to bring the body to shore.

It was said to be in a severe state of decomposition.

Once it is identified, a post mortem will be performed.

WPC Muller of the Homicide Bureau and Cpl. Johnson of the Carenage Police are continuing enquiries.