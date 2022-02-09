3 suspects held and the stolen jewelry recovered following deadly robbery in San Fernando

Three men are now in police custody as investigations continue into the deadly robbery of a jewelry store in San Fernando.

Security Officer Andy Alberto Mercias was killed during that incident at Ketan Jewellers on High Street last Saturday.

In a statement police say, acting on information, 3 suspects were held by officers of the Southern Division.

The men range in ages 23, 28 and 31, and they all live at Kings Wharf, San Fernando.

The TTPS says during the operation, police officers seized a firearm and 5.56 kilograms of marijuana, 304 grams of cocaine and an assortment of jewelry.

The suspects are now in police custody and are being interrogated by Homicide Bureau of Investigations detectives.

Last Saturday, 4 armed men entered a jewelry store along High Street, San Fernando where security guard, Mr. Mercias, 33, was killed.

Enquiries are ongoing.