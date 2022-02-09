Dozens jobless after fire in Bamboo #2

The devastating fire, which has left dozens of people jobless in Bamboo #2, is said to have cost over 40 million dollars in damages.

The fire destroyed at least 10 auto parts and vehicle businesses on Monday evening.

Assistant Fire Chief Marlon Smith says it was a challenging fight to contain the blaze, which quickly spread.

Eyewitness and businessman in the area, Inshan Ishmael told us yesterday some of the buildings could have been saved, if there were fire hydrants available.

Councilor for the area Seema Ramsaran Augustine said yesterday the losses are significant.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.