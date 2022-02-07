Venezuelan baby boy shot dead by coast guard in high seas drama

The death of a nine-month-old Venezuelan baby boy has triggered a response from this country’s Prime Minister.

The unidentified baby died during a high-speed chase involving the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.

The child was on board a migrant boat on Saturday night when he was shot.

His mother was also wounded during the exercise carried out by the coast guard.

Reports say seamen fired shots at the vessel off the south east coast of Trinidad.

The coast guard says its personnel fired shots at the engines of the migrant boat because it attempted to ram the TTS Scarborough and it acted in self-defense.

The migrant boat was intercepted and those on board were captured.

The boat was brought along side the TTS Scarborough and the injured woman was stabilised and transferred to a health facility.

The baby died before he could have been sent to a hospital.

The incident is reported to have occurred just before midnight on Saturday.

The coast guard vessel involved was the TTS Scarborough, 1 of 2 Cape Class patrol vessels commissioned 2 months ago.

And Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is saddened by the death of the baby.

He says the child was killed during security operations involving TT Coast Guard and traffickers transporting illicit entrants.

In a statement he says he has spoken with the Vice President of Venezuela and conveyed this country’s deepest sympathy to the family and wider Venezuelan community.

He says she promised to fast track the presentation of credentials for Ambassador to Venezuela retired Major General Edmund Dillon to facilitate an early meeting between the coast guard and officers of the Guardia Nacionale.