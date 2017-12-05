San Fernando Business Association head says she is receiving death threats

President of the San Fernando Business Association, Daphne Bartlett says she is fearful for her life after receiving death threats. She says the threats are coming from outsiders whom she believes are coming into the southern city posing as street vendors.
Miz Bartlett says she began receiving death threats, after she objected to vending on the streets for the Christmas season.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 today, Miz Bartlett called for law and order to be uphheld. She says it cannot be that persons are threatened because they have a difference of opinion.
She says she is yet to make an official police report on the matter.
