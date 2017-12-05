Man in court after $24.1M worth of cocaine and marijuana seized by police

Outhar Maraj has appeared in court charged with possession of $24.1 M worth of cocaine and marijuana and arms and ammunition.
He has been charged with two counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of four illegal guns and ammunition.
Mr Maraj went before a Tunapuna Magistrate yesterday to answer to the charges. He is expected to re-appear in court today.
Mr Maraj was held when officer acting on a tip off intercepted a red Toyota Corolla vehicle. A search of the car was conducted where it is alleged three crocus bags containing a total of 56.56 kg of cocaine was discovered in the trunk of the vehicle.
A search warrant was later executed at his Valsayn home, where 17.38 kg of marijuana along with 2 revolvers, two pistols and 336 rounds of assorted ammunition, were allegedly and seized.
Police believe they have made a dent in the drug trade with the arrest of Mr Maraj. They say the seizures and arrest were the result of weeks of surveillance and collaboration with the Organised crime and Intelligence Unit and the Strategic Services Agency.
