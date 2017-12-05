13 private secondary school to receive subventions this week

Education Minister, Anthony Garcia is assuring private secondary schools they would receive monies owed to them this week.

13 private secondary schools have not been paid their subventions. Yesterday Minister Garcia said the government has been experiencing a cash flow problem.

He called for patience saying the schools will receive the monies before the end of this week.

The move to pay the outstanding subventions, including money for salaries and student fees, also comes on the heels of several teachers not showing up for classes at Bishop’s Centenary College yesterday as a result of which classes were dismissed.

Chairman of the board, Dr Clifford Dyer said private students are allowed to attend classes, but not those assigned by the ministry.