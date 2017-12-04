Update: Dillian Johnson under police guard at hospital

Dillian Johnson is now under police protection at hospital, after he was shot at near his home in south Trinidad.

Mr. Johnson is named in the allegations levelled against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

He is said to be a friend of Justice Archie, who is a consultant at Fortress Security Firm, which was seeking a contract with the judiciary.

The Chief Justice is reported to have suggested to judges that they give up their state provided security arrangements and shift to the private firm.

Mr. Johnson was shot at last evening at around 10:30 near his Gasparillo home.

It is said a man approached him and asked for directions to a mechanic shop.

The man pulled out a gun and fired shots at him.

Mr. Johnson was grazed on his left hand and abdomen.

The gunman fled the scene.

36-year-old Mr. Johnson called the police and officers say they found nine spent shells.

Mr. Johnson is to be questioned by police today.