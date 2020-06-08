Ruptured tank at Heritage Petroleum causes flooding and water woes in south Trinidad

Mayor of Point Fortin, Kennedy Richards

Several parts of the south are without pipe borne water because of a ruptured tank at the Heritage Petroleum Facility in Point Fortin.

The rupture caused a flood of oil and water in several areas of the premises and parts of the roadway.

But the Mayor of Point Fortin, Kennedy Richards said homes in the borough were not affected by the flood.

But some residents were taken to hospital.

Heritage Petroleum Company Limited confirms the incident occurred at its Adventure Tank Farm around 5:55 pm yesterday.

Heritage says during the process of conducting an engineered hydro test to assess the integrity of Tank 27, there was a failure of the tank wall causing a leak.

It says the leak caused the sea water, utilised in the hydro test, to flow out of the tank, overflowing the bounded area and into the roadway and the nearby Atlantic LNG compound.

Up to last night, Heritage’s Incident Command and HSSE teams are on site and managing the situation.

Meanwhile the situation has caused water woes for residents in parts of Point Fortin and La Brea.

In a statement the Water And Sewerage Authority says the incident at Heritage has affected the Point Fortin Desalination Plant, which provides water to several parts of the south.

Customers are currently experiencing an interruption in their pipe borne water supply; this is due to the Point Fortin Desalination Plant being out of operation.

WASA says this follows the failure of a water tank at the Heritage Petroleum, Point Fortin compound resulting in flooding of the underground electrical cable system at the plant.

Affected areas include, Point Fortin proper, Parrylands, Cochrane, Mahaica, Lot 10, Savannah, Harriman Park, Clifton Hill, Reservoir Hill, Fanny Village, New Village, Salazar Trace, Pilgrim Street and environs, parts of Techier, Vance River, Merrimac, Vessigny and TGU, La Brea up to the Pitch Lake.

WASA says Seven Seas Water (Trinidad) Unlimited, which owns and operates the Point Fortin Desalination Plant, is assessing the situation at the plant to determine the duration of the disruption.