PM says SEA date to be revealed in coming days

Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley

The Prime Minister says the date for this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) will be revealed in the coming days.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley says talks with stakeholders are being consulted before a decision is made.

Schools have been closed since March and the SEA has been pushed back for fear of the Coronavirus.

He noted several considerations are being given to the date for the exam.

Dr. Rowley also noted that there is dissatisfaction with the dates set aside for the CSEC and CAPE examinations.

He said Trinidad and Tobago has to go along with the dates announced by the Caribbean Examination Council.

He said the plan is to open all schools in September this year.