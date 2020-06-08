Bars to reopen on June 20th…one activist calls for regulations on alcohol consumption

Eye on Dependency host, Garth St. Clair

As watering holes across the country reopen their doors, one activist calls for regulations on alcohol consumption.

On Saturday Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced an ease on several COVID-19 restrictions including the resumption of operations at bars.

Yesterday activist and host of Eye on Dependency Garth St. Clair says there should be specified times for bars to close especially in the Woodbrook area.

Mr. St. Clair says the limers and drinkers are very inconsiderate to the residents.

He also notes that alcohol is very addictive.

The Prime Minister said the bars will open on June 20th.