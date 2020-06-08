Barbers, hairdressers, domestic workers and caregivers resume operations today

Barbers and hairdressers resume operations today.

Owner of Nadia’s Unisex Salon, Nadia Mohammed says she already has appointments lined up.

Ms. Mohammed says, social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place.

Ms. Mohammed, who operates at Trincity Mall, was one of the tenants pleading with HCL for lenience.

However yesterday, she reveals that they have had talks with management and things have worked out.

Among other sectors reopening today are caregivers and domestic workers.