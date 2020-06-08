Brazil removes months of COVID-19 data from government website

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil has removed months of data on COVID-19 from a government website amid criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the outbreak.

The Health Ministry says it would only be reporting cases and deaths in the past 24 hours, no longer giving a total figure as most countries do.

Mr. Bolsonaro says the cumulative data does not reflect the current picture.

Brazil has the world’s second-highest number of cases, and has recently had more new deaths than any other nation.

The Latin American country has more than 640,000 confirmed infections, but the number is believed to be much higher because of insufficient testing.

More than 35,000 people have died, the third-highest toll in the world.