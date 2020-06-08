I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Police hold man and woman in connection with Tobago brothers killings

Posted on June 8, 2020 by newscenter5

Police have held a man and a woman in connection with the killings of brothers Kelton and Kenwyn James.

The James brothers were shot in Tobago last Friday evening.

yesterday officers of the Special Operations Response Team made the arrests at Petra Crescent in La Horquetta.

The suspects were taken to the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations at the Arouca Police Station.

They are to be taken to Tobago today to assist investigators.

The two brothers were shot dead at Franklyn Road, Les Coteaux during an altercation that involved 3 other people.

It is reported that during the altercation one of the 3 men pulled out a gun and opened fire on the brothers.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Tobago News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *