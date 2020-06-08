Murder in Wallerfield takes the toll to 200

Rondell Bramble is the 200th murder victim so far this year.

His body was found in some bushes in Wallerfield last Saturday.

Police say based on their information Mr. Bramble was shot last Thursday night during what is believed to be a transaction, which turned deadly.

According to police Mr. Bramble and 3 other men went into Wallerfield to sell firearms.

The buyers reportedly opened fire during the discussions and Mr. Bramble was hit.

The others fled the scene.

On Saturday officers went to the scene where they found Mr. Bramble’s body.

An autopsy is to be performed on the body today.

This time last year, the murder toll was 221.

Meanwhile, the 2 people shot and killed at Almond Drive in Morvant last Saturday afternoon have been identified.

They are Wayne Liverpool and Thorian Holder.

A third man was shot during that incident but he remains warded at hospital.

Up to yesterday he was said to be in a critical condition.