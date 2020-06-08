I955 FM


Tobago experiences 5th road fatality for the year

Posted on June 8, 2020 by newscenter5

A Tobago businessman has died in an accident on the Plymouth Road.

Curtis Phillip was 47-years-old.

Mr. Phillips was driving his vehicle yesterday morning when the driver of another vehicle appeared to have lost control and slammed into him.

Mr. Phillips died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle is Kurton Alleyne of Whim.

He is hospitalised.

This is Tobago’s fifth road fatality for the year.

