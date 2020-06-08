Tobago experiences 5th road fatality for the year

A Tobago businessman has died in an accident on the Plymouth Road.

Curtis Phillip was 47-years-old.

Mr. Phillips was driving his vehicle yesterday morning when the driver of another vehicle appeared to have lost control and slammed into him.

Mr. Phillips died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle is Kurton Alleyne of Whim.

He is hospitalised.

This is Tobago’s fifth road fatality for the year.