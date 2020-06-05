Opposition Leader proposes new crime plan if elected

Opposition leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar tells of a new crime plan should the United National Congress be elected to office in the upcoming General Election.

She says as it stands crime remains the number 1 problem in the country and the government is yet to get a grip on it.

She says if given the opportunity by voters, her administration would change this by restructuring the Ministry of National Security as it has so far failed in its pursuit to address crime.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar is proposing 2 new Ministries.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar is also proposing a Ministry of Defense, with the main focus on border protection.

At a virtual political meeting last evening Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the major arms of this Defense Ministry will be the Defense Force, Coast Guard and Air Guard.