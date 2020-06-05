Police probing murder of 23-year-old woman killed in Diego Martin

Police are probing the murder of Reanna Gordon.

The 23-year-old was shot and killed in Diego Martin last night.

The incident is said to have occurred at Julien Park at around 9:20.

Police say Ms. Gordon, was in the driver’s seat of a parked car with 2 friends when a white Nissan Wingroad pulled up alongside her.

Eyewitnesses told police an armed man came out of the car and opened fire on Ms. Gordon, hitting her several times.

The man got back in his vehicle and sped off.

She was rushed to the St. James Infirmary where she died while being treated.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One visited the scene.

Police are trying to establish a motive for the killing.