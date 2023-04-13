ROAD DEATHS INCREASE, AS A WOMAN AND HER UNBORN CHILD ARE KILLED IN A CAR CRASH.

Relatives of Chavelle Mitcham are plunged into mourning.

Miss Mitchum and her unborn baby lost their lives in a crash, on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway yesterday

Reports say at around 7:45 Miss Mitcham’s Suzuki Swift crashed into a utility pole, while she was on her way to work in the East.

Miss Mitcham was a pharmacy technician who lived at Sobo Circular Road Chinese Village.

She was said to be five months pregnant.

Reports are saying the woman attempted to avoid a collision by pulling away from another vehicle.

Her vehicle flipped several times before crashing into the pole, it then landed on its hood.

She was removed from the wreckage and taken to the Couva district health facility where she was pronounced dead.

The road traffic death tally so far this year is being put at, 23 compared to 31 for the same period in 2022.