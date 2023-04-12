QUICK THINKING BY A MOTORIST SAVE THE LIVES OF PASSENGERS DURING AN ACCIDENT

An accident off the North Coast road was a close call for the driver and occupants of an SUV.

The accident occurred yesterday.

The driver says she lost brakes but her quick thinking made her bank the vehicle, possibly saving her life and those of two children and three other adults.

All the occupants of the SUV are from Sangre Grande and they were going to Paragrant Bay.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Earl Sampson was on the scene.

The driver’s brother was travelling in another vehicle and he saw what occurred.

Curtis Horsford says he heard the screams of the children in the SUV.

Acfo Sampson said emergency tenders were dispatched.

Officer Sampson said thankfully no one was seriously injured.