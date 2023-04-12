TWO MEN KILLED AFTER BATTLE BETWEEN GUNMEN, IDENTIFIED

Police have identified the two men killed during a battle between gunmen along a major thoroughfare as Shamba Chandler and Carlsbury Lewis

The men were killed on the Churchill Roosevelt highway near the Piarco intersection on Sunday night

According to police, the gun battle between the occupants of a Nissan Almera and a Mazda 6, began near Oropoune Gardens at around 8pm.

The occupants from both vehicles shot at each other while the cars were in motion.

Reports are that during the exchange of gunfire the Almera, which was being pursued, crashed at the Piarco lights.

As the first car came to a halt, the men from the mazda-6, alighted and fired shots at the two occupants inside the Almera killing them on the spot

Police recovered some 20 spent shells at the scene

Police say Mr. Lewis was known to them.

Lawmen have described him as a thief, hustler and known driver for criminals.

Investigators have also described Mr. Chandler as someone involved in multiple shootings and criminal activities.

The assailants remain at large.